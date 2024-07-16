Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Twist: Armaan takes care of unconscious Rohit; awaits his recovery

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut will now see the return of Rohit Poddar the brother of Armaan Poddar. As we know, Romiit Raaj Parashar has replaced Shivam Khajuria in the role of Rohit. Rohit left the Poddar house when he got to know about Armaan loving Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). Now, his entry will be shown at the hospital with Dadisa being admitted.

The upcoming episode will have Rohit being brought to the Poddar house. However, he will be shown unconscious. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) will be seen taking care of Rohit in his room. Armaan will be anxious and eager to talk to Rohit once he would get conscious. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) will also arrive inside Rohit’s room. Armaan and Abhira will together be shown readying Rohit’s room with decorations. Both of them will be eager to know Rohit’s reaction when he will get conscious.

The family will also be happy on Rohit’s return. However, Armaan will not be aware that Rohit knows about him and Ruhi being in love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.