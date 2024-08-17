Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Abhira and Ruhi dance together during Raksha Bandhan celebration; Anupamaa joins them in their dance

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Dadisa agreeing for the union of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). She has told the family about planning for the engagement of Armaan and Abhira immediately. The weekend action on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be impressive and unique, as the cast of Anupamaa will join the show for an integration episode to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. We wrote about the makers putting up pictures from the integration episode where Anupamaa was seen with Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa along with the cast of Anupamaa grace the Poddar house’s function. Anupamaa will be seen tying Rakhi to Manish Goenka. But Anupamaa’s main intention will be to unite the girls Abhira and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and set aside their differences.

Abhira and Ruhi will be seen practising for their performance. And when they will perform together, Anupamaa will be there to motivate them with her constant cheering. She will also join them in their dance. Anupamaa will also ask Abhira and Ruhi to tie rakhi to each other.

Will Raksha Bandhan unite Abhira and Ruhi?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.