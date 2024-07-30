Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Abhira falls from a table; teaches Armaan a valuable lesson

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being rooted to the trust and love they have on each other. However, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and Rohit’s (Romit Raj Parashar) divorce drama has yet again put Armaan and Abhira on opposite sides. As we know, Abhira is the lawyer fighting for Ruhi’s divorce. When Armaan gets to know of Abhira’s involvement, he questions her in front of his whole family.

The upcoming drama will see Abhira being extremely hurt as Armaan did not trust her in the Ruhi divorce drama. To prove a point, Abhira will decide to hurt herself, with a firm belief that Armaan will save her. Abhira will stand on the table and will fall down from it. Armaan will see this and run to save Abhira. Abhira will state this as an example and will tell Armaan that she very well knew that he would save her. In the same way, he too will need to have a trust factor in her that she will not do anything wrong. This act of Abhira will be a learning curve for Armaan as he will feel guilty.

Will Armaan and Abhira’s love sustain the test of time?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.