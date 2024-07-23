Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Abhira fights for Armaan’s rights; argues with Vidya and Madhav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being at the receiving end as the Poddar family has very conveniently accepted Rohit’s behavioural change and hatred towards Armaan. It is only Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) who has been fighting for Armaan’s rights. Along with Rohit, Dadisa and even Vidya and Madhav changed colours and did not speak in favour of Armaan which shocked both Armaan and Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira confronting Vidya (Shruti Ulfat) and Madhav (Sandeep Rajora) over their indifference towards Armaan. The couple would return home after praying in the temple for Rohit (Romit Raj Parashar), when Abhira will stop them and ask them about Armaan. She will question their intent to not support Armaan and will ask her how they can accept Rohit’s conditions.

Vidya will be seen saying that she loves both her kids equally. However, it is a fact that both of them a hurt. But she will want to cure the kid who is more hurt first, and that is Rohit.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.