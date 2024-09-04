Television | TV Serial Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhira succeeding in getting the money needed for the Nath Ceremony. She will enter the Poddar house amid a band playing, she will be seen dancing to glory.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Dadisa (Anita Raaj) being hellbent on getting Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) signatures on the prenup documents that she has made. However, Abhira has refused citing her own reasons, and has promised the family that she will balance both her personal and professional lives. We also saw a fight happening for the same between Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira.

We also wrote about Dadisa planning next to halt the Nath ceremony that Abhira kept in order to honour her parents. She wished to celebrate this Himachal custom in respect of her parents. However, with Dadisa withdrawing her guarantee for the loan, Abhira’s loan got rejected. Abhira was left in a dire state with she needing more cases to make quick money. Dadisa saw to it that she got Abhira’s cases withdrawn through Sanjay’s tricks.

The upcoming episode will see big drama with Dadisa doing all that she can to stop Abhira from making the money needed for the ceremony. However, Abhira will in due course of time seek victory and will manage to arrange for the money needed. Even while the Poddar family will worry over Abhira’s disappearance, Abhira will enter the house with a band and music playing around her. Abhira will be seen entering with dhol and music and will dance her way into the house. She will also be seen dancing around Dadisa, thus making her victory all the more sweeter.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.