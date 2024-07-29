Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Abhira to get dragged into Rohit-Ruhi divorce drama; How will Armaan react?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting to know from Armaan (Rohit Purohit) about Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadhwani) obsessive behaviour towards Armaan. She was worried about Ruhi not being able to move on from Armaan. We saw how Abhira tried to tell Ruhi to start life afresh with Rohit (Romit Raj) so that there is happiness back in her life again. However, Ruhi had other intentions.

The upcoming episode will see both the Poddar family and Manish getting to know about Ruhi’s intentions towards Armaan. They will get worried over it and will think of a solution. Manish will ask Abhira to take up Ruhi’s case and grant her a divorce from Rohit. However, Abhira will meet Ruhi with the perspective of requesting Ruhi to give her married life with Rohit another chance. But Ruhi will end up signing the divorce papers, which will startle Abhira.

When Rohit will get to know that Ruhi has sent the divorce papers, the Poddar family will be deeply affected by it. It will be worse when the Poddar family will realize that Abhira is the lawyer fighting in favour of Ruhi. Armaan will be shocked when he will know about Abhira’s involvement in the divorce case of his brother.

How will he react?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.