The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Armaan and Abhira given the challenge of taking care of a kid. Armaan's utmost love for kids will come to the fore. Read it here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Janmashtami being celebrated in a grand manner in the Poddar house. We saw Rasleela performed beautifully by Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) who were dressed as Kanha and Radha. We saw the romantic side of Armaan as he fell more for the beauty of Abhira and spent time with her. We also saw Ruhi creating problems for Abhira by ruining the idol attire.

The upcoming episode will see the special entry of a kid during the Janmashtami celebrations. The kid will hold Kanha in hand and will pose before the family. The Poddar family will wonder who the kid is. Dadisa will tell the family to talk to the Police and inform them about a kid being at their home. Armaan who will immediately grow fond of the kid, will propose to keep the kid at home till the parents of the kid are found.

Dadisa will throw a challenge at Armaan and Abhira to take care of the kid. The kid will be very naughty and will run all around the house. Armaan, Abhira and the entire youngster gang in the house will run behind the kid to feed food. However, the kid will be very sharp and will throw all kinds of tantrums. Finally, it will be Armaan and Abhira who will feed the kid. Armaan will very cutely keep the kid on his lap and Abhira will feed. Armaan will shower all his love on the kid and the family, especially Abhira will be surprised pleasantly to see this soft side of Armaan who is very fond of kids.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.