Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Armaan-Abhira’s love succeeds; celebrate Teej together

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) planning to marry Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) against the support of his family. However, Abhira did not turn up at the wedding venue, as she was kidnapped. Armaan was restless and tried searching for her. He was shocked to see that Dadisa had kidnapped Abhira. Dadisa (Anita Raaj) made a big revelation that she kidnapped Abhira as she wanted things to happen in a normal way. Dadisa accepted the love of Armaan and Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira’s reaction to Dadisa’s acceptance of their love. Armaan and Abhira will be in tears and will also be happy and relieved with this turnaround in Dadisa’s consent. They will be seen in a romantic zone where emotions will take over and they will be seen crying their hearts out.

Abhira’s Teej will be special with their marriage being announced. Abhira will perform her Teej rituals with Armaan. Armaan will be seen breaking Abhira’s fast. They will get romantic during Teej and will be seen hugging each other. Armaan will lift Abhira in his arms, the couple will be seen falling to the ground with emotions taking over.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.