Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Janmashtami fervour getting grander in the television shows. We earlier wrote about the Janmashtami Rasleela in the Colors show Mishri. Now it is time for Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) to indulge in their Rasleela at the Poddar house, in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As we saw, Abhira was given the big responsibility of organizing the Janmashtami preparations at home. She got busy doing so and wanted to pass with flying colours.

The upcoming episode will see a grand Rasleela dance being performed by the Poddar family, in which the highlight will be Armaan and Abhira as Kanha and Radha. Armaan and Abhira’s Rasleela will be a visual treat for the viewers. Also, the viewers will get to see romance of Armaan and Abhira as they will sneak out to get some privacy for themselves.

However, major drama will also await Abhira. The prasad, laddoos kept for the puja will be already eaten by someone, and the attire made for Kanha will also be tampered with. Abhira will be blamed for the grave mistakes, and Dadisa will question her dedication to her work. However, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) will be the saviour in both occasions and she will win brownie points and appreciation of Dadisa.

Is Ruhi responsible for the mistakes?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.