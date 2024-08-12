Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Armaan walks out of the Poddar house alone; will Abhira reach the temple to marry Armaan?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) deciding to marry Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) without the consent of his family. He tried coaxing Abhira to agree to the marriage. However, Abhira was determined that she wanted to marry only with the family’s consent. Armaan, however, went ahead with his decision to leave the house. He packed his bags and was about to leave the house when he got into a big fight with Dadisa. We wrote about Dadisa calling Armaan a puppet at the hands of Abhira. However, Armaan defended Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan walk out of the Poddar house, and find Abhira at the doorstep. He will ask for her hand so that both of them can leave the place. However, Abhira will tell Armaan that she needs love and family. Armaan will give her a red chunri and will remind her that he will wait in the temple for their marriage. Abhira will be shocked and will be in a dilemma on what to do now. Not going to the temple will hurt Armaan a lot, and she will be aware of it.

What will Abhira’s decision be?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.