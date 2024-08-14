Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Dadisa comes out with a revelation; gives her consent for Armaan-Abhira wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being kidnapped just before her wedding with Armaan (Rohit Purohit). As we know, Armaan dared to move out of his house as he wanted to get married to Abhira and live away from his home. He asked Abhira to reach the temple on time for their wedding the next day. However, Abhira was kidnapped and Armaan did not know what to do.

We saw Dadisa (Anita Raj) claiming to have kidnapped Abhira as she did not want Armaan to marry her. Armaan got angry and confronted Dadisa for the same and wanted to know where Abhira was.

The upcoming episode will see Rohit and Armaan trying to find the location where Abhira called from. They will get to know that the call was made from the Poddar house, and will be shocked. On reaching there, Dadisa will break the ice and will call Abhira down. She will tell Armaan that everything in this house has been done in a systematic manner and she will want the marriage too to happen that way. Saying this, she will tell all that she consents to the wedding of Armaan and Abhira. She will also be seen asking the family to prepare for the wedding.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.