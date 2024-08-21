Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Dadisa makes a big decision; Armaan fights for Abhira’s rights

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being given the tough task of protecting Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) expensive ring for a night before the engagement. We saw her making special arrangements to safeguard the ring. We also saw Armaan being restless and wanting to meet Abhira and help her in safeguarding the ring. Abhira even had to fight with thieves to protect the ring which she did with much valour.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan having a new battle to fight. Dadisa (Anita Raj) will make the big decision of not giving the family’s bangles to the new bahu Abhira. Vidya and Manisha will be talking to Dadisa about it when Armaan will her about it. He will be shocked by Dadisa’s decision to not give Abhira the bangles. Armaan will defend Abhira and will tell Dadisa that Abhira has in fact moulded herself to Dadisa’s liking and she should give her the bangles as per the Poddar family custom. However, Dadisa will refuse Armaan’s plea and she will tell him that she will go on with the engagement without doing this particular ritual of gifting the new daughter-in-law.

Will Armaan consent to it or will he change Dadisa’s mind?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.