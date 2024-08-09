Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Rohit yells at Armaan; blames him for distracting Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) being adamant about creating problems between the brothers Rohit (Romit Raj) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit), and thereby breaking the relationship of Armaan and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and getting closer to Armaan. With this huge plan in mind, Ruhi entered the Poddar house again. She got to know that Armaan had made special reservations for his date with Abhira in the restaurant. Ruhi also booked a space in the same venue, so that she could create situations that brought unrest between the brothers. We saw Rohit ruining the date of Armaan and Abhira.

Abhira got to know later about Ruhi’s deliberate attempt to spoil their date at the restaurant. She even confronted Ruhi, and we saw Armaan playing the peacemaker. We also saw Armaan spotting Rohit and Ruhi fighting, in which Ruhi got hurt on her hand. Armaan ran up to Ruhi to nurse her wound, but Ruhi created more drama and wanted Armaan not to interfere in her life.

The upcoming episode will see Rohit taking offence to Armaan’s constant interference in his life with Ruhi. He will question Armaan on this behaviour and will directly ask him why he wanted to nurse Ruhi’s wound. Armaan will try to explain it out, but Rohit will get so angry that he will start yelling at Armaan that he is fed up with Armaan’s presence every time when things go wrong in his life. He will blame Armaan to be distracting Ruhi’s attention from her marital life.

How will the brothers sort their differences now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.