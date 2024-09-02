Television | TV Serial Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vidya being angry at Abhira for not focussing on her marriage and wanting to hold on to her career plans. What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) wedding being around the corner. However, Abhira is faced with problems as she is not able to convince the Poddar family about her intent to balance well between her professional life and married life. We had written about the makers dealing with the issue of why a married woman had to always forget her aspirations just because she is married and holds responsibilities of her house as a daughter-in-law. We wrote about Armaan siding with Abhira and trying to tell his family that she would balance it out.

The upcoming episode will see Vidya (Shruti Panwar) being angry at Abhira as she believes that Abhira should keep aside her career ideas and moves and concentrate on her marriage and settle well into the Poddar family after marriage. Abhira and Vidya will have differences and Abhira will, in a very sweet manner try to explain to Vidya how important it is for her to have a professional life. Abhira will tell Vidya about it being her mother Akshara’s last wish that she becomes a successful lawyer. However, Vidya will have a fixed notion of her perspective and will not be ready to listen to Abhira. She will mock Abhira by saying that the Poddar family will have to adhere to her decisions and bow down as always. Vidya will want Abhira to compromise, while Abhira will not.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.