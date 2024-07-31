Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Vidya’s advice to Armaan; Armaan’s blunt denial

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) taking the divorce case of Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) upon the insistence of Manish Goenka. Abhira initially tried to persuade Ruhi to start her marriage with Rohit afresh and give it a chance. However, Ruhi was reluctant and wanted to be free from Rohit (Romit Raj Parashar). This has created further drama in the house. The Poddar house family members have their own opinions to share. It is to be seen how Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) lives are affected by this turnaround.

The upcoming drama will see Armaan being stressed out for Abhira for taking Ruhi’s case. On the other hand, his mother Vidya (Shruti Ulfat) will pressurize him to talk to Ruhi about starting life afresh with Rohit. Armaan will be in denial and will try to tell his mother that a lot of relationships have been disturbed because he earlier forced Ruhi to marry Rohit. Armaan will deny and will tell that he will not talk to Ruhi about it. Vidya will try to tell Armaan that Ruhi and Rohit’s marriage can be saved if someone takes the initiative and talks to them.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.