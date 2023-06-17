Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Aarohi gives Akshara an advice

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the wedding of Kairav and Muskan to happen soon. Muskan is facing problems as she is blackmailed by her ex-boyfriend who demands a big sum from her. On the other hand, destiny is playing a bigger trick with Abhimanyu and Akshara. Akshara’s love confession went wrong and in the place of Abhinav, she confessed love to Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhir got blessed by Abhinav’s uncle and this again added to the problem.

Now, the coming episode will see Abhinav (Jay Soni) thinking that destiny is actually playing its part in uniting Abhimanyu and Akshara. He will get insecure and will start to believe that everyone is in the wrong place and that these are signs to him, that he needs to rectify them.

Abhinav will also have a word with Neelamma. Abhinav will look sad and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) will notice it. Aarohi will tell Akshara that something seems to be bothering Abhinav and that she has to handle him properly.

Even when Akshara will have a close moment with Abhinav, Abhinav will hold himself back from getting close to Akshara.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

