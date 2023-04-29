Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abeer chooses Abhinav over Abhimanyu

The show will see Abeer choosing Abhinav over Abhimanyu during his birthday party.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen huge drama related to Abeer being sandwiched between his two fathers Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) who is the real father and Abhinav (Jay Soni) who is the foster father. Abeer does not know that Abhimanyu is his real father. However, Abhimanyu and Akshara had a confrontation wherein Akshara told Abhimanyu about how good a father Abhinav has been for Abeer. This angered Abhimanyu. He confronted Abhinav where he said that Abhinav was bad as he kept his son away from him for so many years.

Now we are seeing the tussle between the fathers to prove their supremacy. However, Akshara wants Abhinav to win this battle along with her.

The coming episode will see Abeer’s birthday being organized by Abhinav and Akshara. As we know, Abhimanyu took Abeer to his personal birthday party. He enjoyed with his son, and when Abhinav got to know about this, he fumed at Abhimanyu. There was a showdown between Abhimanyu and Abhinav for the same. Akshara too did not like the fact that Abhimanyu celebrated a personal birthday with Abeer without their knowledge. Even Manjiri and Aarohi were bothered by this act of Abhimanyu.

But the coming episode will see Abeer spending quality time with his parents. However, Abhimanyu will also be seen at the party which will be a jolt for Abhinav and Akshara. They will fear Abhimanyu taking centre stage again. However, when Abeer will be asked to feed the birthday cake, Abhimanyu will look forward to Abeer feeding him the first piece of cake. However, Abeer will tell Abhimanyu that this first piece is for his parents, Abhinav and Akshara. Abeer will be seen hugging his father Abhinav and feeding him the cake. Abhinav will feel happy and will have tears in his eyes. Akshara will feel relieved seeing Abeer’s bond with Abhinav.

What will happen next? Will Abhimanyu do anything unexpected now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abeer’s father.

