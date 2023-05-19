Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu accuses Abhinav and Akshara of negligence

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see one bad incident going against Abhinav and Akshara. Abhimanyu will accuse them of being negligent as parents.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists with Abhinav’s (Jay Soni) financial instability hurting the legal case of Abhir’s custody for both Abhinav and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). However, Akshara has put up a bold face and has motivated Abhinav to be what he is, as he is the best father that Abhir can get. However, Abhir’s attachment to Abhimanyu has put a lot of pressure on Abhinav. He feels that his inadequacy in giving Abhir a lavish lifestyle is one of the main reasons for his fear. He has been trying to cover this up with his relentless hard work.

The coming episode will see Abhinav and Akshara at the marketplace with Abhir. Abhir will get fascinated by a lavish car and will want a ride in it. Abhinav will want to give his son a joyous ride and will carry Abhir on his shoulder and will run at great speed. He will slip and will drop Abhir down and will himself sustain injuries.

This will come in as evidence against Abhinav and Akshara. Mahima will witness this incident and will inform Abhimanyu of Akshara and Abhinav being negligent parents.

Abhimanyu will take this as a point against Akshara and will accuse the couple of being negligent even when they know that Abhir is sick and needs surgery.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

