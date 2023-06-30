Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav take an important decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the court battle about to start between the Sharmas and the Birlas. As we know, Abhir knows that Abhinav (Jay Soni) is not his real father, but does not know that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is his real father. Now, the lawyers will recommend bringing Abhir to the court on Day 1. This fact will create tension for Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and she will get a panic attack. She will fear the consequences of getting Abhir to the court. Akshara would fear that Abhir will get to know that Abhimanyu is his father when he will look at the proceedings in court. She will also fear that Abhir might take the decision of going with Abhimanyu.

She will battle against her panic attack and will decide on a big decision. The coming episode will see Akshara confronting Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) just before the day one proceeding in court. She will tell him that she does not want Abhir to be brought to court, and if there is a mutual consensus on this from both parties, Abhir’s presence can be avoided.

Akshara will request Abhimanyu to accept this decision. Abhinav will also give his consent and both of them will request Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu too will accept the decision as all three of them will be concerned about the mental wellbeing of Abhir.

What will happen in court?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

