ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav take an important decision

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav taking a big decision for the betterment of Abhir. Read what will happen now.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Jun,2023 14:33:17
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav take an important decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the court battle about to start between the Sharmas and the Birlas. As we know, Abhir knows that Abhinav (Jay Soni) is not his real father, but does not know that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is his real father. Now, the lawyers will recommend bringing Abhir to the court on Day 1. This fact will create tension for Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and she will get a panic attack. She will fear the consequences of getting Abhir to the court. Akshara would fear that Abhir will get to know that Abhimanyu is his father when he will look at the proceedings in court. She will also fear that Abhir might take the decision of going with Abhimanyu.

She will battle against her panic attack and will decide on a big decision. The coming episode will see Akshara confronting Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) just before the day one proceeding in court. She will tell him that she does not want Abhir to be brought to court, and if there is a mutual consensus on this from both parties, Abhir’s presence can be avoided.

Akshara will request Abhimanyu to accept this decision. Abhinav will also give his consent and both of them will request Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu too will accept the decision as all three of them will be concerned about the mental wellbeing of Abhir.

What will happen in court?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa has a tough time bidding adieu
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa has a tough time bidding adieu
Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj slaps Maya for insulting Anupamaa
Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj slaps Maya for insulting Anupamaa
Avinash Mishra, aka Garv, in the StarPlus, show Titli expresses his experience and how they achieved excellence in the water scene
Avinash Mishra, aka Garv, in the StarPlus, show Titli expresses his experience and how they achieved excellence in the water scene
Titlie Spoiler: Koyel accuses Titlie of cheating
Titlie Spoiler: Koyel accuses Titlie of cheating
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets stuck in college
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba gets stuck in college
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva gets into a fight with Dhairya
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva gets into a fight with Dhairya
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family’s happy bond makes Samar jealous
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family’s happy bond makes Samar jealous
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi wins music label contract over Jordan
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi wins music label contract over Jordan
RIP: Famous Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali commits suicide
RIP: Famous Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali commits suicide
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Unexpected urgency to halt Priya and Ram’s wedding?
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Unexpected urgency to halt Priya and Ram’s wedding?
DistroTV and OnePlus TVs partner to bring top notch streaming service
DistroTV and OnePlus TVs partner to bring top notch streaming service
A good song will always stay with you: Tarun UD, Radio Presenter
A good song will always stay with you: Tarun UD, Radio Presenter
Read Latest News