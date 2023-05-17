Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu and Akshara put in a spot of bother

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu and Akshara being put in a spot of bother. They would be forced to look at the weaknesses of the other in order to win their legal battle.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are all set to face the legal battle concerning Abhir’s custody. We wrote about Abhir having a tough time dealing with Ruhi’s changed nature. Ruhi is upset as Abhimanyu has gotten too close to Abhir.

We also wrote about Aarohi taking the firm decision to leave Birla house along with Ruhi. However, the coming episode will see Abhimanyu stopping Aarohi from going. He will tell Aarohi that he has not forgotten any promise that he has made towards Ruhi’s future.

The coming episode will see Abhinav and Akshara worrying over the legal battle. Abhimanyu and Akshara will face a new concern when their respective lawyers will tell them that they have to touch upon the weaknesses of the other in order to win the case.

Abhimanyu and Akshara would have promised themselves to not get too personal in argument to get Abhir’s custody. Now they both will be stressed out as they will have to get stern in their argument and talk about the weak points of the other in order to win the case.

What will Abhimanyu and Akshara do?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

