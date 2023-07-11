Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu gets his biggest gift

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) being ecstatic as a father on getting the custody of his son Abhir. However, Abhimanyu is upset about Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav’s pain. He tries to balance it out but is not able to as, Abhir too pines for his parents. We saw how Abhir missed his parents. Even Akshara and Abhinav tried to meet Abhir at the Birla house in the wee hours of the night.

The coming episode will bring some happy moments for Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu who has waited for long, to be called as father, will get his precious moment soon. He will request Abhir to call him his father, to which Abhir will oblige. Abhir will call Abhimanyu as ‘Dadda’ which will come as a surprise for Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu will be delighted and will weep in happiness on hearing this. This will be an extremely emotional moment for Abhimanyu.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

