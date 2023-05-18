Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu makes Ruhi understand the value of family

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu finally trying to educate Ruhi about the value of a family. He will do this so that they can be one happy family with Abhir.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) gearing up for a legal battle to get the custody of Abhir. On the other hand, they are pressurized to find flaws in each other, so that they can win the case. However, their emotions do not let them do so.

Amidst this, Abhimanyu has been dealing with the anger and discomfort of Ruhi when she sees Abhimanyu being close to Abhir. Aarohi had decided to leave the house in order to protect her daughter from this problem.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu educating Ruhi by making her realize the value of having a family. He will talk about how Ruhi loves her Poppy and mother equally. He will talk about her mother Aarohi and Massi Akshara having an ever-protective brother in Kairav. Ruhi will understand that they can be a happy family with Abhir coming into it.

Ruhi will get friendly again with Abhir, and this will please Abhimanyu a lot.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

