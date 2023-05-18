ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu makes Ruhi understand the value of family

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu finally trying to educate Ruhi about the value of a family. He will do this so that they can be one happy family with Abhir.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 May,2023 11:56:14
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu makes Ruhi understand the value of family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) gearing up for a legal battle to get the custody of Abhir. On the other hand, they are pressurized to find flaws in each other, so that they can win the case. However, their emotions do not let them do so.

Amidst this, Abhimanyu has been dealing with the anger and discomfort of Ruhi when she sees Abhimanyu being close to Abhir. Aarohi had decided to leave the house in order to protect her daughter from this problem.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu educating Ruhi by making her realize the value of having a family. He will talk about how Ruhi loves her Poppy and mother equally. He will talk about her mother Aarohi and Massi Akshara having an ever-protective brother in Kairav. Ruhi will understand that they can be a happy family with Abhir coming into it.

Ruhi will get friendly again with Abhir, and this will please Abhimanyu a lot.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva sees Imlie
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva sees Imlie
Pranali Rathod Gets Cozy With Onscreen Brother And Sister; See Photo
Pranali Rathod Gets Cozy With Onscreen Brother And Sister; See Photo
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya harbours feelings of love for Sai
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya harbours feelings of love for Sai
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi gives an emotional speech about her family
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi gives an emotional speech about her family
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes up a new challenge
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes up a new challenge
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu and Akshara put in a spot of bother
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu and Akshara put in a spot of bother
Latest Stories
Is Radhika Madan bowling in Kacchey Limbu action inspired from Jasprit Bumrah's style of bowling?
Is Radhika Madan bowling in Kacchey Limbu action inspired from Jasprit Bumrah's style of bowling?
Meet spoiler: Kanika takes Cheeku away from Sarkar Mahal
Meet spoiler: Kanika takes Cheeku away from Sarkar Mahal
MPL Makes Debut In Africa, Read
MPL Makes Debut In Africa, Read
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Ranbir to get arrested
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Ranbir to get arrested
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi decides to stay away from Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi decides to stay away from Lakshmi
Wearing an oversized T-shirt makes me feel sexy: Shine Pandey
Wearing an oversized T-shirt makes me feel sexy: Shine Pandey
Read Latest News