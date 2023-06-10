Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu takes a clear stand on his role in Kairav-Muskan wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kairav and Muskan’s wedding getting finalized. It is a happy ambience at Kasauli as the Goenkas have finally agreed to have the marriage at Kasauli and have dropped the idea of having it in Udaipur.

The Goenkas will be given a big welcome by the Sharmas at Kasauli. Akshara, Abhinav, Muskan and Abhir will get dancing to a Himachali song to welcome the Goenkas. There will be happiness everywhere. However, Abhimanyu’s (Harshad Chopda) involvement in the wedding as part of the Sharma clan will surprise everyone. He will also be seen dancing to the Himachal music and welcoming the Goenkas. This will be a bone of contention, especially for a few in the Goenka family.

But Abhimanyu will take a clear stand when questioned. He will tell all that Muskan is like his sister, and he is from the girl’s side and will actively take part in the wedding, and will be part of the Sharma family.

This will hurt Aarohi all the more as she will not be able to take Abhimanyu’s closeness with Akshara’s family. But Kairav will also have a hearty reunion with his sisters Akshara and Aarohi during his wedding.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.