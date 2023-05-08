ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu to fight for Abhir's custody

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut has seen shocking twists in the form of Abhimanyu deciding to fight for Abhir's custody in the court. This comes after Manjiri is stern on her decision to get Abhir to his own house.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 May,2023 13:05:46
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu to fight for Abhir's custody

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopa) getting to know about Abhir being his son. However, he had not made a hue and cry about it when Akshara (Pranai Rathod) had pointed to his mistakes. But now, Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) too knows the fact and she is hellbent on getting the custody of Abhir.

We saw how Manjiri and Akshara had a battle of words in which Akshara accidentally opened up on the fact that there is no marital connect with Abhinav in their relationship. This actually brings a new thought in few of the Birla family members of Abhimanyu and Akshara’s possibility for a reunion for Abhir. However, Akshara makes it very clear to Manjiri that Abhir will remain the son of Abhinav and Akshara forever.

Now the coming episode will see Abhimanyu trying to persuade his mother to stop the thought of custody battle as it will only affect the younger generation. However, Manjiri’s stern decision to get Abhir into the family, will make Abhimanyu to reconsider his thoughts.

An altercation with Akshara will change Abhimanyu’s thought and he will decide to fight for his son Abhir’s custody.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abeer’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa declares her free-bird status
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa declares her free-bird status
Maitree Spoiler: Harsh to come in as Maitree's saviour
Maitree Spoiler: Harsh to come in as Maitree's saviour
"It's very irritating," Harshad Chopda on Pranali Rathod's this habit; check out
"It's very irritating," Harshad Chopda on Pranali Rathod's this habit; check out
Pranali Rathod Radiates Glow In Green Saree, Check Now!
Pranali Rathod Radiates Glow In Green Saree, Check Now!
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan orders Radha to get out of his life
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan orders Radha to get out of his life
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes a big move
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes a big move
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Prince Abhimanyu Singh Gill to enter Star Bharat show Ajooni
Exclusive: Prince Abhimanyu Singh Gill to enter Star Bharat show Ajooni
Revisiting Deepika Padukone’s Mother India, A.K.A Piku As It Turns 8
Revisiting Deepika Padukone’s Mother India, A.K.A Piku As It Turns 8
Hills and beaches are always a perfect combination to travel: Abhishek Sharma
Hills and beaches are always a perfect combination to travel: Abhishek Sharma
Pakalum Paathiravum Review: Is A Rushed Adaptation Of An English Play
Pakalum Paathiravum Review: Is A Rushed Adaptation Of An English Play
Katrina Kaif spoke to me...: When young and shy Virat Kohli became starstruck
Katrina Kaif spoke to me...: When young and shy Virat Kohli became starstruck
Excel Entertainment Appoints Vishal Ramchandani as CEO
Excel Entertainment Appoints Vishal Ramchandani as CEO
Read Latest News