Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu to fight for Abhir's custody

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut has seen shocking twists in the form of Abhimanyu deciding to fight for Abhir's custody in the court. This comes after Manjiri is stern on her decision to get Abhir to his own house.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopa) getting to know about Abhir being his son. However, he had not made a hue and cry about it when Akshara (Pranai Rathod) had pointed to his mistakes. But now, Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) too knows the fact and she is hellbent on getting the custody of Abhir.

We saw how Manjiri and Akshara had a battle of words in which Akshara accidentally opened up on the fact that there is no marital connect with Abhinav in their relationship. This actually brings a new thought in few of the Birla family members of Abhimanyu and Akshara’s possibility for a reunion for Abhir. However, Akshara makes it very clear to Manjiri that Abhir will remain the son of Abhinav and Akshara forever.

Now the coming episode will see Abhimanyu trying to persuade his mother to stop the thought of custody battle as it will only affect the younger generation. However, Manjiri’s stern decision to get Abhir into the family, will make Abhimanyu to reconsider his thoughts.

An altercation with Akshara will change Abhimanyu’s thought and he will decide to fight for his son Abhir’s custody.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abeer’s father.

