Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's closeness with Abhir irks Ruhi

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu's bonding with his own son Abhir being a roadblock for Ruhi. Ruhi will show her agitation and frustration in a weird way which will even shock Abhimanyu.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists happen in the last few weeks. Abhimanyu’s (Harshad Chopda) close bond with Abhir has upset both Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni). We saw how Akshara and Abhinav were shocked when Abhir celebrated his birthday first with Abhimanyu.

The coming drama is focussed on the summer camp where the kid Ruhi and Abhir are taken by their parents. Abhimanyu and Abhir are paired up for a particular task wherein they have to perform by pairing up outside their family. While Abhir is happy to bond with Abhimanyu, this will not go down well with Ruhi.

The drama ahead will focus on Abhimanyu and Abhir winning the contest. Abhimanyu will do a victory lap with Abhir by placing him on his shoulder. Abhir will collect the trophy with Abhimanyu carrying him. This victory lap of Abhimanyu and Abhir will make Ruhi angry. She will not like the fact that her Poppy is getting close to another kid. She will want her place back and will order Abhir to be placed down. She will cry and make a huge scene which will end in Abhimanyu scolding Ruhi.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abeer’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.