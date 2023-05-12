Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's 'happy time' with son Abhir

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu spending some quality time with his son Abhir. This will be after Akshara will permit Abhimanyu to take Abhir to his house for some time.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) being at loggerheads. The fact that Abhimanyu and Manjiri want the custody of Abhir, and has shattered the future of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni).

We wrote about Abhimanyu lodging the case for Abhir’s custody. Akshara on the other hand, is confident that she can as a mother fight out the case for Abhir’s custody.

Amidst all this, the coming episode will see Akshara allowing Abhimanyu to take Abhir home to spend some quality time. Everyone in the house will be surprised by Akshara’s acceptance of this request of Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu will thereby get to spend a good time with Abhir.

The father and son will spend a good time, with Abhir enjoying a happy time. Abhir will use the punching bag of Abhimanyu and play. Abhimanyu will also be happy seeing Abhir happy. Manjiri will be jubilant to see the father and son together.

Will this happiness stay?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abeer’s father.

