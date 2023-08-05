ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's healing process starts

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu avoiding the meeting and spending time with Abhir. However, Akshara and Abhinav will try to heal Abhimanyu's deep wound.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Aug,2023 15:48:32
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists wherein Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) has again turned into a loner and has taken the help of alcohol to forget his pain. As we know, Abhimanyu was magnanimous enough to let go of Abhir when Abhir expressed his desire of living with his parents. Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are happy with Abhir, but they are also concerned for Abhimanyu.

We wrote about how Akshara and Abhinav were shocked to see Abhimanyu turning into an alcoholic. Akshara and Abhinav promised Manjiri that they will try to reduce the pain of Abhimanyu.

The coming episode will see Abhinav and Akshara planning a get-together at a resort wherein the Birlas and Goenkas will together try to enjoy time so that Abhir and Abhimanyu can be together. Abhimanyu will try to avoid meeting Abhir even at the resort and will try to check out sooner. However, Abhinav and Akshara will try their best to cheer him up.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Srividya Rajesh

