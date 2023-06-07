Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav accepts Kairav-Muskan union

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging twists in the form of Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) and Muskan falling in love and expressing their feelings to each other. While Akshara (Pranali Rathod) approves of this union, Abhinav (Jay Soni) feels that Kairav and Muskan have different qualities which will not make them good partners.

However, a development will change Abhinav’s mind. The coming episode will focus on Akshara telling Kairav and Muskan a way out to their happy living. She will ask them to run away from their families as there is no sign of Neelamma and Abhinav accepting the decision. Akshara will ask Kairav to take the first move and go away along with Muskan. However, both Muskan and Kairav will refuse to go away from their families. Muskan will cite that she has never refused to obey her brother’s decision and will not do anything that is against his wishes.

Abhinav will hear this whole conversation and his heart will melt. Finally, when Kairav will be going away from Kasauli, Abhinav will not only stop Kairav but will also consent to Kairav and Muskan’s wedding.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

