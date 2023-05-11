Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav and Akshara derive confidence from each other

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhinav getting shattered over his financial status. Akshara will motivate him and both will derive confidence from each other.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) being at loggerheads over the custody case of Abhir. The truth about Abhir being Abhimanyu’s son has been enough for Manjiri to stake her claim on Abhir. This does not go down well with Akshara and Abhinav (Jay Soni). We saw how Kairav’s small mistake ended up in Abhimanyu deciding to fight for Abhir’s custody legally.

Akshara too has geared up for the big battle. But on the first day of the trial, Abhinav and Akshara’s flaws as parents get counted. Abhinav and his poverty become the talk of the day.

The coming episode will see Abhinav getting shattered as he will lose confidence. He will be seen crying his heart out. He will tell Akshara that he does not earn big to give Abhir what he wants in life and also to save his life. Akshara will understand the emotions of Abhinav. She will motivate him to do what he has been best at. Abhinav and Akshara will share a moment of their own where they will ready themselves for a long battle ahead.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abeer’s father.

