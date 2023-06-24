Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav and Akshara's emotional dilemma

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen dramatic twists in the form of Abhinav (Jay Soni) having all the doubts about his future with his family. Abhinav is feeling like the odd one out, with Abhimanyu’s entry into Akshara’s life. Manjiri has very clearly pointed out that Abhimanyu and Akshara are made for each other and that they need another chance. This has made home in Abhinav’s mind and he is in a big dilemma. We saw how Akshara (Pranali Rathod) understood that there is some problem that is troubling Abhinav, and urged him to speak. However, Abhinav remained silent.

The coming episode will see Abhinav shrugging away from all of his responsibilities, and walking away from the wedding venue when his family will need him. Akshara will be very much worried and will reach the place where Abhinav is. Akshara will again tell Abhinav to open his mind and speak. Abhinav and Akshara will then decide to send Muskan happily from their house and get back to handling their dilemma.

Will Abhinav and Akshara be able to talk it out clearly?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

