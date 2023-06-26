Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav makes a plea

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting twists wherein Abhinav (Jay Soni) has been troubled by the thoughts of moving away and uniting Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Akshara tried her best to understand what was going through Abhinav’s mind. However, he did not tell her anything.

Aarohi opening up with the truth to her family, has removed the curtains up for big drama. The Goenkas will confront Manjiri on her thought process. There will be huge drama when Manish will question Manjiri’s nonsensical ideas and will ask her not to interfere in Akshara’s affairs. However, Manjiri will continue to justify how Abhimanyu and Akshara’s union will pave the way for lesser trouble between families. Akshara will stand tall and will react to Manjiri’s ideas. Akshara will refuse to accept her weird idea and will tell her that she is happy with Abhinav and that she cannot understand the feelings she harbours for Abhinav.

All of this will again open up the custody battle topic. Manjiri will challenge that she will fight for Abhir’s custody in the court case. Abhinav will be shocked to see this transformation in Manjiri. He will make a plea not to drag Abhir to court. He will suggest the idea of telling Abhir about his real father. However, there Goenkas will not approve of this.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

