Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav to meet with an accident

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir going missing. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is not well and is brought to Birla house for treatment. On the other hand, Abhir meets a couple and goes with them to their house. However, when they see Abhimanyu’s announcement on TV, and know about the money promised for finding Abhir, they want to return Abhir to him and take the money. However, they get confused when Abhir takes the name of Abhinav and Akshara.

The coming episode will see both Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) going in the same car to search for Abhir. Akshara will yell at Abhimanyu and will not allow him to go and search for Abhir. Abhimanyu will have no option but to lift Akshara, put her in the car and drive.

On the other hand, Abhir will run away from the couple as he will overhear them taking him back to Abhimanyu.

As we know, the track of Abhinav aka Jay Soni is over and he will move out of the show. We wrote about this particular track ending with Abhinav’s death. Abhinav will receive a clue about Abhir from the taxi driver who had given a lift to Abhir. He will go looking for him.

And the coming episode will see a major road accident wherein Abhinav’s car will be hit by a truck accidentally.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

