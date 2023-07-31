ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav to meet with an accident

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhinav meeting with an accident. As we know, the stint of Jay Soni in the show has ended and this will be the culmination to his track.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Jul,2023 12:40:25
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav to meet with an accident 839218

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir going missing. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is not well and is brought to Birla house for treatment. On the other hand, Abhir meets a couple and goes with them to their house. However, when they see Abhimanyu’s announcement on TV, and know about the money promised for finding Abhir, they want to return Abhir to him and take the money. However, they get confused when Abhir takes the name of Abhinav and Akshara.

The coming episode will see both Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) going in the same car to search for Abhir. Akshara will yell at Abhimanyu and will not allow him to go and search for Abhir. Abhimanyu will have no option but to lift Akshara, put her in the car and drive.

On the other hand, Abhir will run away from the couple as he will overhear them taking him back to Abhimanyu.

As we know, the track of Abhinav aka Jay Soni is over and he will move out of the show. We wrote about this particular track ending with Abhinav’s death. Abhinav will receive a clue about Abhir from the taxi driver who had given a lift to Abhir. He will go looking for him.

And the coming episode will see a major road accident wherein Abhinav’s car will be hit by a truck accidentally.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi determined to do well in her interview 839253
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi determined to do well in her interview
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba tries to convince Angad 839225
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba tries to convince Angad
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj to know the truth? 839214
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj to know the truth?
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets arrested 839209
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets arrested
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena gives big advice to Gazal 838871
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena gives big advice to Gazal
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets beaten up in jail 838865
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets beaten up in jail
Latest Stories
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Becomes 4th Highest Weekend Grosser On Third Day Box Office Collection; Check More Details 839237
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Becomes 4th Highest Weekend Grosser On Third Day Box Office Collection; Check More Details
Join the Celebration with Shah Rukh Khan in ZINDA BANDA, Jawan's First Song - OUT NOW!" 839264
Join the Celebration with Shah Rukh Khan in ZINDA BANDA, Jawan’s First Song – OUT NOW!”
Dancing is the best way to burn calories: Prem Shilu 839265
Dancing is the best way to burn calories: Prem Shilu
Junooniyatt spoiler: OMG! Elahi ends her marriage with Jordan 839251
Junooniyatt spoiler: OMG! Elahi ends her marriage with Jordan
Meet spoiler: Bitti and Shagun join hands against Sumeet 839219
Meet spoiler: Bitti and Shagun join hands against Sumeet
Dharmendra opens up on kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RRPK says “it came very suddenly”, read 839210
Dharmendra opens up on kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RRPK says “it came very suddenly”, read
Read Latest News