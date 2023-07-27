ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir decides to go alone to Kasauli

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhir deciding to go out of the Birla house alone and travel to Kasauli to be with his parents. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jul,2023 15:53:26
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir decides to go alone to Kasauli

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir struggling to live without Akshara (Pranali Rathod). On the other hand, Akshara has fallen sick with high fever as she longs for her son. At this juncture, when Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) gets to know about Akshara not being well and Abhir missing his mother, he decides to unite the mother with the son. However, Manjiri has stood tall against this decision of Abhimanyu.

The coming episode will see Abhir deciding to go to his parents in Kasauli. He will take the help of Ruhi and will pack his bag. In the wee hours of the night, Abhir will leave for Kasauli without the knowledge of anyone in the house. The next day morning, Abhimanyu will pack his bags and will be ready to travel to Kasauli with Abhir. But Abhir will not be at home.

What will happen next?

At this juncture, Producer Rajan Shahi in the media report has stated that the stint of Jay Soni in the show is over. Will this track culminate with the death of Abhinav?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Srividya Rajesh

