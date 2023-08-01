ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets back home; expresses his wish

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhir returning home, and seeking permission from Abhimanyu to go back to his parents in Kasauli.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Aug,2023 12:05:26
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir wanting to go to Kasauli with his parents. However, he lost his way and was stuck alone on the roads. Meanwhile, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) got back to Udaipur to look for their son. Amidst all this, Akshara and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) went in the car, looking for Abhir. Abhir finally managed to leave his trace in things on the road. This enabled Akshara to find him.

The coming episode will see a grand reunion of the mother and son as Abhimanyu and Akshara will succeed in locating Abhir in a temple. Abhir will be extremely happy on seeing Akshara. He will be brought home to a grand reception. All will be happy that all is well finally. Abhinav (Jay Soni) will also hear his Nikkiji’s voice on the phone and will come back home. However, Abhinav will be late as he will see a truck meet with an accident and will help the guy and later get home.

While the Birla and Goenka families will be excited that Abhir got back home, they will ask him to make a wish. Abhir will express that he wants to go to Kasauli with his parents, Abhinav and Akshara. He will also be seen talking to Abhimanyu and telling him that he tried adjusting living with him and his family, but could not. He will ask Abhimanyu to allow him to stay with his parents.

This will put Abhimanyu in a very critical situation.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Srividya Rajesh



Read Latest News