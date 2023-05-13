ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets lured by Abhimanyu's riches

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhir getting drawn towards the riches of Abhimanyu. Will Akshara and Abhinav be able to handle this?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 May,2023 11:02:05
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) crossing swords over the custody of Abhir. We saw how Akshara and Abhinav (Jay Soni) were pulled down by the lawyers of the Birlas when they talked about their bad financial condition. However, this has motivated Abhinav to work harder for his family and son.

Abhinav has started driving his taxi while Akshara is always there to motivate him. At the same time, Abhir and his meet-ups with Abhimanyu at his lavish house have grown over him. We saw Abhir spending quality time with Abhimanyu at his house. They played with the punching bags and this closeness got Ruhi jealous.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu spending money lavishly over Abhir and his needs. Abhir was earlier seen talking about Abhimanyu’s big house and lavish lifestyle. The coming episode will see Abhir throwing off his decent pair of shoes, just because Abhimanyu would have gifted him a new pair.

Abhinav and Akshara will feel awkward when Abhir will talk about this.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abeer’s father.

