The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhir getting to know about the past of Abhimanyu and Akshara. He will be surprised to know that they were so much in love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with talk about Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) wedding happening. However, both Akshara and Abhimanyu have refused to consent to the wedding. We saw how Manjiri, Manisha and Dadi wanted the wedding to happen. But Muskan and Swarna did not like the idea of the wedding.

The coming episode will see Aarohi giving consent to Abhimanyu to go ahead and think about the idea. Akshara will also be pushed to think about the same. The episodes to come will see Abhir unearthing some old pictures from the cupboard which will reveal about Akshara and Abhimanyu’s past. Abhir will be curious to know more about their relationship. He will go and ask Manish and Dadi about it. They will tell Abhir about Akshara and Abhimanyu’s past. Abhir will be surprised to know that they both were so much in love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1048 14th September Written Episode Update

Akshara and Abhimanyu got to know about the talk of their wedding happening. They refused to give their consent to it and did not even want to talk about it.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.