Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir gets to know the truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging turnarounds and stunning twists over the week. The decisive court case happened, and Abhimanyu Birla (Harshad Chopda) won the custody battle of Abhir. This has put Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) in shock. They are not able to digest the fact that they need to stay away from Abhir. Abhir on the other hand, is excited as he expects his parents to win the case. When Abhir got to know that Akshara and Abhinav lost the case, he locked himself inside a room and refused to come out.

We wrote about how he pleaded that he did not want to go and live with his real father. Abhinav and Akshara were in a fix.

Now the coming episode will see Akshara and Abhinav mustering up the courage to tell Abhir about his real father. They will feel that Abhir will accept the decision and go as he loves Abhimanyu a lot. Akshara will gulp down her sorrow and will come out with the truth to Abhir. Abhir will however, give out a startling reaction and will refuse to go with Abhimanyu.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

