Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir keen to know about his real father

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhir taking the big decision of knowing more about his real father. How will Akshara react to this?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Jun,2023 13:20:27
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists with Abhir finally getting to know about Abhinav not being his real father. He overheard a conversation between Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod), and this has left him in shock. We have seen about how Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) too being aware of the worry in Abhir’s mind. He tries to salvage the situation, but cannot.

The coming epsiode will see Akshara getting nervous just before her exams. As we know, Abhinav has been a strong pillar of support for Akshara during her studies. Abhimanyu has also motivated the urge in Akshara to become a lawyer, in order to fight her own battle for Abhir’s custody.

Also, there will be drama with Abhir being restless after knowing the truth. His behaviour towards Abhinav will change. Meanwhile, Akshara will also get to know about Abhir knowing the truth. When she will try to console him and give him another cover-up tale, she will be surprised that Abhir is hellbent on knowing about his real father.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

