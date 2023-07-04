Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir locks himself inside a room

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is going through a tough phase wherein parenting and the love parents have for their kids are being tested to the core. The custody battle of Abhir has left one party happy and another party in deep grief. While Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) has won the custody of his son Abhir, it is a tough decision to accept for Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni). Akshara lost her mental stability soon after the judgement went against her. Abhimanyu also was sad seeing the sorry state of affairs of both Akshara and Abhinav.

The coming episode will see Akshara and Abhinav face Abhir after losing his custody. Abhir on the other hand, will be sure of their win. He will come inside the house with a band and music and with a cake to celebrate. But when Akshara will give him the bad news, the child will not be able to bear the news. He will immediately run to his room and lock himself. Abhinav will try to talk to Abhir and will cajole him to come out of the room.

Inside the room, Abhir will close the door and windows and will tell himself that he will never go with his real father. He will also start packing up his bag and his parents’ belongings so that they can go back to Kasauli, away from his father.

When Akshara will sing a lullaby and bring Abhir out of the room, Abhir will take a rope and will tie himself and Akshara with one side and his other hand and Abhinav’s with the other. Saying this, he will tell them that he has tied them together and none can separate them.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

