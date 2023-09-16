Television | Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhir playing cupid in Abhimanyu and Akshara's lives. He will want them to get together and put up a plan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Abhir saw the past pictures of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and realized that they were very much in love earlier. He got to know about their entire story from the past from Manish and Dadi. Now, Manish and Abhir have joined hands in bringing Abhimanyu and Akshara together.

The coming episode will show Abhir confronting Abhimanyu and Akshara with their wedding pictures and telling them to marry. Akshara will get angry at Abhir and will ask him to behave like a child.

Abhir and Manish will put their next plan in place where they will send anonymous gifts and cards to both Akshara and Abhimanyu and will send a note to meet at a particular place. Both Akshara and Abhimanyu will be dumbfounded when they will see a secret admirer sending gifts. Both of them will individually decide to return the gifts to the person at the place mentioned.

Abhimanyu and Akshara will go to the park mentioned in the letter with gifts in hand. They will, however, be shocked to bump into each other.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1049 15th September Written Episode Update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.