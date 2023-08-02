Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir returns to his parents, Akshara and Abhinav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir being got after he walked out of the Birla house without anyone’s knowledge. As we know, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) found Abhir in a temple after he had laid track marks for Akshara to find him. Abhinav (Jay Soni) also got extremely happy on seeing Abhir back.

We wrote about Abhir making a wish that he wants to stay with his parents, Abhinav and Akshara at Kasauli. The coming episode will deal with the trauma that Abhimanyu will have to face while taking the decision. Even while Manjiri and others in the Birla family will object to a kid deciding his future, Abhimanyu will be magnanimous enough to give Abhir in Akshara’s hands. This will make both Abhinav and Akshara emotional.

However, Abhimanyu will deal with the pain of giving back his son. Abhir will tell Abhimanyu that he will call him Docman and he will be his best friend for life.

Abhinav and Akshara will, on the other hand, be extremely grateful that they got back their kid.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.