Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir takes an important decision

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhir taking a big decision for the sake of his sister Ruhi. He will realize that Ruhi has major problems with his closeness with Abhimanyu.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir being granted permission by Akshara to go to Abhimanyu’s house and spend quality time. However, all of this is not being liked by Ruhi. Ruhi not only has become adamant but also is unresponsive with Abhir now.

We saw how Ruhi reacted when Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) combined with Abhir at the summer camp for an activity. Aarohi who is seeing this change in behaviour in her daughter, will try to make Abhir understand why Ruhi is angry at him.

The coming episode will see Aarohi telling Abhir the truth about Ruhi not being comfortable in sharing her Poppy with him. This will work in Abhir’s mind.

On the other hand, we wrote about Abhimanyu luring Abhir by gifting him new pair of shoes. Akshara will object to this new habit of money that Abhimanyu is showing Abhir.

In all this, Abhir will be seen taking a big decision. He will clearly tell Manjiri that he does not want to lose the sibling love of Ruhi. Hence he will see to it that he will never come to the Birla house and not spend time with Abhimanyu.

Abhir will start behaving oddly with Abhimanyu and this will again break many hearts.

What will happen next?

