Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir to not believe Abhimanyu's hand in Abhinav's death?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir getting to know about Abhinav’s (Jay Soni) death. As we know, Abhir and Ruhi who felt that the family was keeping a secret hidden from them, entered the study which was kept locked. Abhir found the photo of his father garlanded and questioned his mother about the same. Akshara broke the truth to Abhir. It was tough for Abhir to accept that his father was no more.

The coming episode will see Abhir packing his bags and readying himself to go back to Kasauli. However, he will have an emotional breakdown, remembering his father. Later, when Manjiri and Akshara will be having a heated conversation about Abhimanyu killing Abhinav, Abhir will hear this and will get shocked.

However, the coming episode will see Abhir having a different reaction to portray. He will not believe that Abhimanyu can kill Abhinav.

Also, the promo that has caught the audiences’ attention has Akshara fighting a court battle as a lawyer, and she is the defence lawyer of Abhimanyu who helps to prove his innocence.

Will Abhir’s denial force Akshara to side Abhimanyu?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.