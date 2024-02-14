Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira and Ruhi become friends

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) not able to forget the gruesome moment when they were attacked by an unknown person. Both Armaan and Abhira are now trying to find out about the masked man, but they do not have any information.

Abhira is not able to get out of that fear and Armaan has been helping her come out of the stress.

The coming episode will see Abhira goofing up in her confusion and accidentally pushing down Dadisa’s mobile which will break. She will be tense. Ruhi will take up the responsibility of getting it repaired. Abhira and Ruhi, who have always had problems, will try to talk nicely. Ruhi will apologize for whatever she has done earlier. She will tell Abhira that they will support each other. Ruhi will also praise Abhira for her determination to study and be independent.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1198 13th February January Written Episode Update

Abhira was attacked by Yuvraj in a mask. He came inside the Poddar house. While Abhira was scared for life, Armaan entered and got into a fight with the masked man.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.