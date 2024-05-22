Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira becomes Armaan-Ruhi’s wedding planner; Armaan shocked

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) losing her job and trying for a new opening, with which she can start her new future, away from the Poddar house. She has also been fighting her emotions as they long for Armaan (Rohit Purohit). Amidst this, we wrote about Dadisa announcing the wedding of Armaan and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani).

The upcoming episode will see Abhira being on a hunt to look for a job. She will give an interview and will perform very well. But Sanjay will spoil her chances of bagging the job. Abhira will vow to him that she will have a bright future.

The upcoming episode will also see Abhira bagging a job of a wedding planner. Surprisingly, the job she will get will be as wedding planner of the Poddar wedding, that is the wedding of Armaan and Ruhi. She will be upbeat about her job, but Armaan will be shocked to see her in this avatar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1296 21st May Written Episode Update

Abhira lost her job and started to look for a new job. She had a financial crunch situation too, but gathered herself to fight for her own survival and future.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.