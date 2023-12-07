Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira blames Armaan for Akshara’s death

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara’s (Priti Amin) death creating shockwaves in Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) life. As we know, Akshara expressed her last wish to see her daughter Abhira getting married to Armaan (Shehzada Dhami). Armaan gave his consent and got married to Abhira. We saw the shocking twist of Akshara’s death.

We also wrote about Abhira performing the last rites of her mother Akshara. While the chapter of Akshara ended, Abhira’s new journey started when she had to visualize fulfilling her dream of becoming a lawyer.

The coming episode will see Abhira disliking Armaan’s presence in her life. Soon after Akshara’s last rites, Abhira will ask Armaan to go his way. She will tell him that she held him responsible for her mother’s death, as he could not safeguard her. Armaan will, however, try to reason that she is under threat at the hands of Yuvraj and that she has to fulfil her mother’s dream.

Finally, Abhira will agree to strike a deal with Armaan. She will be ready to go with him to his house, but will lay her own conditions. She will tell Armaan that there will be no marital relationship between them, and that she will leave him as soon as she will write her final exam and get a job. Armaan will agree to Abhira’s conditions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1130 6th December Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.