Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira doubts Ruhi’s intentions towards Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) seeing the closeness that Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) and Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) have when they are together. Their win in the couples dance competition is proof enough of their good chemistry together. Ruhi, in fact, does all that she can to impress Armaan and get his attention towards her. Armaan too is very friendly with Ruhi and this has been proved time and again.

The coming episode will see Abhira opening up this fact to Armaan. During the bangle-putting incident, when Armaan will so very easily put bangles on the hands of his wife Abhira, Ruhi will stand shocked. Her reaction will be noticed by Abhira and she will find it very strange.

She will directly tell it to Armaan. She will tell Armaan that she finds Ruhi getting too very close to him and that she looks for his attention always. Armaan will be silent and will not react.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1187 2nd February January Written Episode Update

Armaan and Ruhi danced together at the couple’s dance competition and even won it.

Will Armaan mend his ways?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.