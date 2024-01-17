Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira fights with Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) having an argument over Armaan getting over-friendly at her college. Abhira did not like the fact that Armaan got all the limelight in college, which only meant that she will now be known as Armaan’s wife. Abhira asked Armaan to never come to her college again.

The coming episode will see Abhira getting perturbed when her college mates will call her only to find the whereabouts of Armaan and even to get his number. Armaan who has now become very friendly with Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) will casually tell Ruhi of Abhira and him fighting over the attention that he got at Abhira’s college.

Ruhi will not keep quiet and will try to educate Abhira about Armaan’s popularity as a lawyer. This will anger Abhira more, and she will question Armaan about him talking about her to Ruhi. Abhira will fight with Armaan and will tell him not to talk about her to anyone in the house.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1170 16th January Written Episode Update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.