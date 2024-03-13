Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira finds proof against Dadisa

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) meeting with an accident on the road. She was rushed to the hospital where Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) took care of her. Armaan expressed his concern over Abhira’s health, and was supported by Vidya. With Abhira getting fine, Armaan asked her to drop the case she was handling as she needed to take care of her health. However, Abhira was adamant.

The coming episode will see Abhira receiving a harsh treatment at home, as Dadisa and most of the family will be against her as she is fighting the case against Dadisa. Abhira will not be able to walk properly, but will find no help from anyone in the house. Ultimately, it will be Armaan helping her out. Armaan will be told by Sanjay not to bend towards his wife so much, to which Armaan will argue.

Later, Abhira will find some strong documents which will point out that Dadisa had in fact, given permission to vacate the land, by hook or by crook. Abhira will be shocked to know that the dwellings of the poor was destroyed under Dadisa’s permission. She will be sure that Armaan is aware of it and is hiding the papers.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1226 12th March January Written Episode Update

Armaan was glad that Abhira got back her consciousness. He asked her not to fight the case related to Dadisa and leave it.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.