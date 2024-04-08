Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira gets happy at Armaan; celebrates Akshara’s birthday

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) planning a surprise for Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) on Akshara’s birthday. As we know, Abhira and Manish have gotten to know that there is another well-wisher of Akshara, when their portraits of Akshara got exchanged. They tried to find out about the other person, but their efforts were in vain.

Amidst this, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) got to know about Manish performing a special puja for Akshara. She got angry at her family for doing so. Ruhi went out of the house, and was found by Armaan.

Abhira in the meantime, will be shown reaching the place where Armaan has planned his surprise for her. Armaan would have made arrangements at an orphanage for Akshara’s birthday. Abhira will be happy to see Armaan’s preparation. She will celebrate her mother’s birthday with the children with joy.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1252 7th April January Written Episode Update

Ruhi got to know about Manish doing a puja for Akshara on her birthday. She came to the temple and was shocked to see the proceedings. Manish requested Ruhi to forgive Akshara.

Will Manish and Abhira get to know their connection?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.